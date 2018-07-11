English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rendered Image Shows Similarity to Galaxy Note 8
From a design standpoint, it can be said that the Galaxy Note 9 is to Note 8 what the S9+ and S9 were to the S8+ and S8, respectively.
Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 8 displayed during a media day in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (Image: AP)
A rendered image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been leaked online and it looks strikingly similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. According to a report by AndroidHeadlines, the rendered image comes from a reliable source and is said to be the official render of the Galaxy Note 9. From the front angle, the rendered image of the Galaxy Note 9 looks quite similar to the Galaxy Note 8.
Also read: Top 3 OnePlus 6 Alternatives: The Best Buys Around Rs 30,000
There are some subtle changes like a smaller bottom bezel and slightly more curved corners in the rendered image. It is said that the major changes will mostly happen at the back. As rumoured earlier, the fingerprint sensor might just be below the horizontal island that has the dual camera system. As per a previous report, a Russian blogger had earlier reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
From a design standpoint, it can be said that the Galaxy Note 9 is to Note 8 what the S9+ and S9 were to the S8+ and S8, respectively. As reported earlier, The announcement for the Galaxy Note 9 will most likely come at an event in New York on August 9. Specifications are believed to be similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9+ but the Galaxy Note 9 might just have 8GB of RAM.
According to rumours, the main point of difference is believed be the 4,000 mAh battery unit and an improved S Pen stylus which will have Bluetooth support. In all probability, the screen size will also be bigger than previous Galaxy Note 8.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
Also read: Top 3 OnePlus 6 Alternatives: The Best Buys Around Rs 30,000
There are some subtle changes like a smaller bottom bezel and slightly more curved corners in the rendered image. It is said that the major changes will mostly happen at the back. As rumoured earlier, the fingerprint sensor might just be below the horizontal island that has the dual camera system. As per a previous report, a Russian blogger had earlier reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
From a design standpoint, it can be said that the Galaxy Note 9 is to Note 8 what the S9+ and S9 were to the S8+ and S8, respectively. As reported earlier, The announcement for the Galaxy Note 9 will most likely come at an event in New York on August 9. Specifications are believed to be similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9+ but the Galaxy Note 9 might just have 8GB of RAM.
According to rumours, the main point of difference is believed be the 4,000 mAh battery unit and an improved S Pen stylus which will have Bluetooth support. In all probability, the screen size will also be bigger than previous Galaxy Note 8.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
-
Imprtance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Imprtance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Tata H5X SUV (Harrier) Official Name to be Revealed Today, Teased on Twitter
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Online Booking Website Crashed, Receives Overwhelming Response
- Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Pose For a Perfect Family Photo With Their Daughter Radhya; See Pics
- Serena Williams Survives Scare to Make 11th Wimbledon Semi-final
- Meghan Markle Aces Three Looks in Less Than 24 Hours; See Pics