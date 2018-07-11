English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rendered Image Shows Similarity to Galaxy Note 8

From a design standpoint, it can be said that the Galaxy Note 9 is to Note 8 what the S9+ and S9 were to the S8+ and S8, respectively.

Updated:July 11, 2018, 12:22 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rendered Image Shows Similarity to Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 8 displayed during a media day in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (Image: AP)
A rendered image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been leaked online and it looks strikingly similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. According to a report by AndroidHeadlines, the rendered image comes from a reliable source and is said to be the official render of the Galaxy Note 9. From the front angle, the rendered image of the Galaxy Note 9 looks quite similar to the Galaxy Note 8.

There are some subtle changes like a smaller bottom bezel and slightly more curved corners in the rendered image. It is said that the major changes will mostly happen at the back. As rumoured earlier, the fingerprint sensor might just be below the horizontal island that has the dual camera system. As per a previous report, a Russian blogger had earlier reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung-Galaxy-Note-9 (Rendered Image)

From a design standpoint, it can be said that the Galaxy Note 9 is to Note 8 what the S9+ and S9 were to the S8+ and S8, respectively. As reported earlier, The announcement for the Galaxy Note 9 will most likely come at an event in New York on August 9. Specifications are believed to be similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9+ but the Galaxy Note 9 might just have 8GB of RAM.

According to rumours, the main point of difference is believed be the 4,000 mAh battery unit and an improved S Pen stylus which will have Bluetooth support. In all probability, the screen size will also be bigger than previous Galaxy Note 8.

