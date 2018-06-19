English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Reportedly to Come With 512GB Storage in Select Markets

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with 6GB RAM alongside Samsung's own Exynos 9810 Octa-core chipset.

IANS

Updated:June 19, 2018, 1:26 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Reportedly to Come With 512GB Storage in Select Markets (image: OnLeaks)
Samsung is reportedly preparing to exclusively release a Galaxy Note 9 variant with 512GB onboard storage in certain markets such as South Korea and China, the media reported. "Android 8.1 Oreo coupled with the latest version of 'Samsung Experience' is set to ship straight out of the box, with all of this being backed by a 4,000mAh battery," PhoneArena reported late on Sunday.

As of now, it is unclear if any changes other than the inbuilt storage capacity will be made to the top-end variant. The upcoming flagship Note device could make its way to other markets as well, according to tech website SamsungMobile.News. The device is expected to come with 6GB RAM alongside Samsung's own Exynos 9810 Octa-core chipset.

When it comes to the camera department, a variable aperture sensor is likely to be included next to a secondary telephoto lens. An 8MP selfie sensor is rumoured to be placed on the front. Previous Samsung Galaxy Note smartphones have featured MicroSD slots so users can expect it to return this time. Notably, it is not known when the South Korean giant would host an "Unpacked" event for the smartphone's unveiling.

The company is also expected to launch the Samsung Gear S4 smartwatch alongside.

