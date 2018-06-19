English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Reportedly to Come With 512GB Storage in Select Markets
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with 6GB RAM alongside Samsung's own Exynos 9810 Octa-core chipset.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Reportedly to Come With 512GB Storage in Select Markets (image: OnLeaks)
Samsung is reportedly preparing to exclusively release a Galaxy Note 9 variant with 512GB onboard storage in certain markets such as South Korea and China, the media reported. "Android 8.1 Oreo coupled with the latest version of 'Samsung Experience' is set to ship straight out of the box, with all of this being backed by a 4,000mAh battery," PhoneArena reported late on Sunday.
Also Read: OPPO RealMe 1 Silver Limited Edition Goes For Sale Today on Amazon: Price, Specifications And More
As of now, it is unclear if any changes other than the inbuilt storage capacity will be made to the top-end variant. The upcoming flagship Note device could make its way to other markets as well, according to tech website SamsungMobile.News. The device is expected to come with 6GB RAM alongside Samsung's own Exynos 9810 Octa-core chipset.
Also Read: Google Removes Option to Book Uber Rides Inside Google Maps
When it comes to the camera department, a variable aperture sensor is likely to be included next to a secondary telephoto lens. An 8MP selfie sensor is rumoured to be placed on the front. Previous Samsung Galaxy Note smartphones have featured MicroSD slots so users can expect it to return this time. Notably, it is not known when the South Korean giant would host an "Unpacked" event for the smartphone's unveiling.
The company is also expected to launch the Samsung Gear S4 smartwatch alongside.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 40 | OnePlus 6, Ford EcoSport S, Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and More
Also Watch
Also Read: OPPO RealMe 1 Silver Limited Edition Goes For Sale Today on Amazon: Price, Specifications And More
As of now, it is unclear if any changes other than the inbuilt storage capacity will be made to the top-end variant. The upcoming flagship Note device could make its way to other markets as well, according to tech website SamsungMobile.News. The device is expected to come with 6GB RAM alongside Samsung's own Exynos 9810 Octa-core chipset.
Also Read: Google Removes Option to Book Uber Rides Inside Google Maps
When it comes to the camera department, a variable aperture sensor is likely to be included next to a secondary telephoto lens. An 8MP selfie sensor is rumoured to be placed on the front. Previous Samsung Galaxy Note smartphones have featured MicroSD slots so users can expect it to return this time. Notably, it is not known when the South Korean giant would host an "Unpacked" event for the smartphone's unveiling.
The company is also expected to launch the Samsung Gear S4 smartwatch alongside.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 40 | OnePlus 6, Ford EcoSport S, Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and More
Also Watch
-
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico Face Action Over 'Homophobic' Chants
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Officially Revealed in Images
- Did Ranbir Just Take Dig at Salman For Saying 'Why Somebody Else Play Sanjay Dutt' in Sanju?
- Meghan Markle Receives Mixed Reactions for her Oscar de la Renta Dress