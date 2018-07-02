Samsung Galaxy Note 9 'S-pen' Might Come With Music Playback Control Through Bluetooth

Samsung has already announced the date for its next 'Unpacked' event which is poised to be the arena for Samsung's next big release. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 9 on the date and prior to its release, much is already known about the device, courtesy Internet. A plethora of leaks surrounding the smartphone have been doing the rounds, including a supposed "Review" by a Russian blogger who somehow managed to get his hands on the device before its launch. Now recent reports reveal that an interesting new update might be on its way to the S-pen that accompanies the Galaxy Note 9.A Chinese source has come up with the claims that the Galaxy Note 9 S-pen will come with Bluetooth functionality. While this was also mentioned in the review by Eldar Murtazin, the latest piece of information also mentions a music playback support for the S-pen through the Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, it is speculated that the S-pen will also double up as a music controller and a selfie-timer on the Galaxy Note 9.Similar reports also suggest at the S-pen having its own speakers but these are only speculations at the moment. Samsung has not officially confirmed any of the functionality on the S-pen as of now.