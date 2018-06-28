English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Set For August 9 Launch? New Samsung Invite Suggests so

The new teaser post only came with the schedule for the event.

News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2018, 2:33 PM IST
Samsung galaxy S9. (Representative Image: News18.com)
Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday sent out an official invitation for the showcase event for its upcoming flagship phablet, presumably the Galaxy Note 9. The South Korean tech giant said it will host an "Unpacked" gathering on August 9, at New York's Barclays Centre.

The date is some two weeks earlier compared with the predecessor Galaxy Note 8, which was unveiled on August 23, 2017. Industry watchers said Samsung decided to showcase the new flagship smartphone earlier than expected to compete with Apple, which is also set to launch a new iPhone later this year, Yonhap news agency reported.

While the tech giant used the slogan "Do bigger things" for the Galaxy Note 8, the latest teaser poster and video only came with the schedule.

The presumed Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch screen, which is slightly bigger than its predecessor's 6.3-inch display. Other watchers have also claimed that the new phablet may come with an ample battery capacity of 4,000 mAh, compared with the Galaxy Note 8's smaller 3,300 mAh.

Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range


 

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
