Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be Available on Flipkart

Samsung's latest pen-focused flagship Galaxy Note 9, which was launched a day earlier will be available in India on Flipkart, a latest teaser on the e-commerce site suggested on Friday. According to a new teaser on Flipkart, pre-orders for the smartphone will begin during its Freedom Day sale. The South Korean giant announced that the smartphone will be available globally from August 24 and for the India market, it will be manufactured at the company's largest mobile manufacturing plant in Noida.The 6.4-inch Note 9 comes in four colours and two variants -- 6GB RAM and 128GB in-built internal memory (expandable up to 512GB) and 8GB RAM with 512GB ROM that can be expandable up to 1TB with an additional 512GB microSD card -- a delight for the gamers and heavy-duty users. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset for the US customers and the models powered by Samsung's very own "Exynos 9 Series 9810" chips will head to the rest of the world, including India.The device has 12MP + 12MP dual camera system with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the rear -- with 2 times more powerful optical zoom and up to 10 times powerful digital zoom -- and an 8MP front shooter. Note 9 with Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display houses 4000mAh battery -- 21 per cent bigger that Note 8 -- that is paired with fast-charging technology compatible with both wired and wireless charging.