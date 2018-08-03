English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Come With Headphone Jack, Confirms New Marketing Post

This is what a recently marketing image by the company has told us.

IANS

Updated:August 3, 2018, 1:08 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Come With Headphone Jack, Confirms New Marketing Post
Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Samsung's website has leaked a picture of the upcoming Galaxy Note 9, which suggests the flagship smartphone will have 3.5-mm headphone jack, the media reported. The photo of the Galaxy Note 9 was first spotted by eminent phone leakster Evan Blass.

The marketing image of the device had the headline: "Say hello to super-power". It invited users to pre-order and be "one of the first to experience it."

However, the South Korean tech giant left the page up for several hours before taking it down, thus, ensuring its latest "accident" was there just long enough for everyone to see, according to the Forbes. The smartphone major showcased teaser videos for the upcoming device last week -- highlighting improved performances in terms of battery, storage capacity, and speed.




Under the title "A lot can change in a day," the company advertised the showcase event slated for August 9 through three different video clips, each depicting everyday problems people face while using smartphones.

Industry watchers expect the new Galaxy Note 9 to come with 4,000mAh battery and 512 GB data storage capacity, along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9810 chipsets.

