English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
2-min read

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 To Launch Soon; Release Date, Specs And Price

Chinese gov certification hints at early release date and confirms two variants of the incoming flagship.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2018, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 To Launch Soon; Release Date, Specs And Price
Chinese gov certification hints at early release date and confirms two variants of the incoming flagship.
In new online speculations that have surfaced, Samsung is planning an early launch for the next Note device. Usually, Samsung Galaxy Note series are released during IFA, Berlin in August, but if reports are to be believed the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 might launch earlier than IFA 2018. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to be bigger than the Galaxy Note 8 with a 6.38-inch display. This will also be an 18:9 display and the expected launch timeline for the Note 9 will be July 2018. This might have also been planned as Apple's big event happens in May and the Note 9 would definitely like to have a first mover advantage for the year 2018. Here's all we know so far about the Galaxy Note 9.

Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel

There's no word yet on how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 will cost when launched, but considering that the Note 8 was released not so long ago we expect the price to be very similar to the Galaxy Note 8. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has reportedly been certified by the China Ministry of Industry and Information technology (CMIIT). The certification doesn't reveal much about the device but hints at two variants of the Galaxy Note 9. This is basically a change in specifications of the SoC used - we believe just like the Note 8, the Galaxy Note 9 will also come with two processor options depending on the market, one will be from Qualcomm and the other will be Samsung's own Exynos processor. On Twitter recently we saw some leaks that hinted towards a bigger 6.38-inch display on the Galaxy Note 9. This suggests that the Note 9 will also come with a bigger battery that can also see specifications up to 4000 mAh. The display will also be an OLED panel and Samsung Display has already started producing the panel for the Galaxy Note 9. There have also been reports that claim that Samsung is 'likely' to adopt an in-display fingerprint scanner for the Galaxy Note 9.

Also Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review


Samsung is also reportedly gearing up to start a pilot production run of the Galaxy Note 9 in the first quarter of 2018.However, Samsung itself has hinted that the Galaxy Note 9 could be its first 'foldable' smartphone. Dongjin Koh, president of Samsung's mobile business, told reporters earlier this year that the company hopes to release its first flexible smartphone next year under its flagship Galaxy Note line, according to a report.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Siddhartha Sharma
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You