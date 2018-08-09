English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is rumoured to go on sale on August 24, while its pre-orders are expected to begin as soon as the event ends.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
Loading...
Samsung is all set to launch its new smartphone Galaxy Note 9 later today at an event in New York. The event is also likely to see two other new devices from Samsung apart from the large Note 9 smartphone. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be accompanied by a new wearable, dubbed as Galaxy Watch. The device is expected to be crucial for Samsung as it will abandon the “Gear” moniker for its wearables.
The live event of the launch starts at 11 am Eastern in New York. For people in India, the live stream will start at 8.30 pm. Alternatively, you can watch it here:
Expected Price And Availability:
According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB model will be priced at Euro 1,050 (Rs 83,500) whereas the top-end model with 512GB built-in storage will be priced around Euro 1,250 (Rs 99,400 approximately). While Samsung is likely to launch a 512GB version of the phone, it may very well cross the $1,000 threshold. In India the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs 70,000. The smartphone is rumoured to go on sale on August 24, while its pre-orders are expected to begin as soon as the event ends.
Specifications:
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1440×2960 pixels and a screen aspect ratio of 19.2:9. In terms of optics, the device is expected to carry dual 12+12-megapixels primary camera. Both lenses have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The secondary sensor is very likely a telephoto lens, like the one we’ve seen on the Galaxy S9 Plus. The secondary camera is 8-megapixels with features such as portrait mode etc. The Note 9 will very likely run the Exynos 9810 or Snapdragon 845 chip, depending on the region. The base variant will feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The new Samsung phone will have a number of Augmented Reality-based features. The phone will retain the company’s iris scanner for biometric authentication.
A Chinese source has come up with the claims that the Galaxy Note 9 S-pen will come with Bluetooth functionality. While this was also mentioned in the review by Eldar Murtazin, the latest piece of information also mentions a music playback support for the S-pen through the Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, it is speculated that the S-pen will also double up as a music controller and a selfie-timer on the Galaxy Note 9.
Also Watch
The live event of the launch starts at 11 am Eastern in New York. For people in India, the live stream will start at 8.30 pm. Alternatively, you can watch it here:
Expected Price And Availability:
According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB model will be priced at Euro 1,050 (Rs 83,500) whereas the top-end model with 512GB built-in storage will be priced around Euro 1,250 (Rs 99,400 approximately). While Samsung is likely to launch a 512GB version of the phone, it may very well cross the $1,000 threshold. In India the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs 70,000. The smartphone is rumoured to go on sale on August 24, while its pre-orders are expected to begin as soon as the event ends.
Specifications:
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1440×2960 pixels and a screen aspect ratio of 19.2:9. In terms of optics, the device is expected to carry dual 12+12-megapixels primary camera. Both lenses have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The secondary sensor is very likely a telephoto lens, like the one we’ve seen on the Galaxy S9 Plus. The secondary camera is 8-megapixels with features such as portrait mode etc. The Note 9 will very likely run the Exynos 9810 or Snapdragon 845 chip, depending on the region. The base variant will feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The new Samsung phone will have a number of Augmented Reality-based features. The phone will retain the company’s iris scanner for biometric authentication.
A Chinese source has come up with the claims that the Galaxy Note 9 S-pen will come with Bluetooth functionality. While this was also mentioned in the review by Eldar Murtazin, the latest piece of information also mentions a music playback support for the S-pen through the Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, it is speculated that the S-pen will also double up as a music controller and a selfie-timer on the Galaxy Note 9.
Also Watch
-
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan Unfazed by Criticism Following Debut Vogue Photoshoot; Holidays in Venice with Friends
- Ayushmann is Simple, Subtle. I Am the Naughty One: Aparshakti Khurana
- Flipkart Big Freedom Sale To Take on Amazon: All You Need to Know
- Manmarziyaan Trailer: Despite Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu's Hot Chemistry, Abhishek Bachchan Stands Out
- Pradhan: Ishant Sharma, the Lizard That Adapted to Survive a Hurricane
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...