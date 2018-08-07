English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Offer 1TB Storage: Report
Approximately halfway through the 30-second ad, Samsung touts the Galaxy Note 9 as being "1TB Ready with expandable memory" and then shows a 512GB microSD card going into the smartphone.
(image: OnLeaks)
Loading...
In yet another leak, Samsung New Zealand has revealed the official promo video of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to YouTube which confirms that the upcoming flagship will have massive storage. Approximately halfway through the 30-second ad, Samsung touts the Galaxy Note 9 as being "1TB Ready with expandable memory" and then shows a 512GB microSD card going into the smartphone, the Forbes reported on Sunday.
"This is not only a massive and class-leading amount (iPhones top out at 256GB), but it is also a massive U-turn from Samsung which has previously shipped its phones with minimal internal memory and relied upon microSD cards for a bigger boost," the report added. According to last week's leak, the upcoming device will have 3.5-mm headphone jack.
The South Korean smartphone major showcased teaser videos for the upcoming device -- highlighting improved performances in terms of battery, storage capacity and speed. Under the title "A lot can change in a day," the company advertised the showcase event slated for August 9 through three different video clips, each depicting everyday problems people face while using smartphones.
Industry watchers expect the new Galaxy Note 9 to come with 4,000mAh battery and 512 GB data storage capacity, along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9810 chipsets.
Also Watch
"This is not only a massive and class-leading amount (iPhones top out at 256GB), but it is also a massive U-turn from Samsung which has previously shipped its phones with minimal internal memory and relied upon microSD cards for a bigger boost," the report added. According to last week's leak, the upcoming device will have 3.5-mm headphone jack.
The South Korean smartphone major showcased teaser videos for the upcoming device -- highlighting improved performances in terms of battery, storage capacity and speed. Under the title "A lot can change in a day," the company advertised the showcase event slated for August 9 through three different video clips, each depicting everyday problems people face while using smartphones.
Industry watchers expect the new Galaxy Note 9 to come with 4,000mAh battery and 512 GB data storage capacity, along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9810 chipsets.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- England All-rounder Ben Stokes 'Lost Control' in Street Brawl, Court Told
- Serena, Sharapova and Murray Among Unseeded Stars for Cincinnati Masters
- Honda City Beats Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris in July 2018 Sales in India
- Apple Set to Renovate Los Angeles Tower Theatre For a One-of-a-Kind Apple Store
- Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...