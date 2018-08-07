Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Offer 1TB Storage: Report

In yet another leak, Samsung New Zealand has revealed the official promo video of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to YouTube which confirms that the upcoming flagship will have massive storage. Approximately halfway through the 30-second ad, Samsung touts the Galaxy Note 9 as being "1TB Ready with expandable memory" and then shows a 512GB microSD card going into the smartphone, the Forbes reported on Sunday."This is not only a massive and class-leading amount (iPhones top out at 256GB), but it is also a massive U-turn from Samsung which has previously shipped its phones with minimal internal memory and relied upon microSD cards for a bigger boost," the report added. According to last week's leak, the upcoming device will have 3.5-mm headphone jack.The South Korean smartphone major showcased teaser videos for the upcoming device -- highlighting improved performances in terms of battery, storage capacity and speed. Under the title "A lot can change in a day," the company advertised the showcase event slated for August 9 through three different video clips, each depicting everyday problems people face while using smartphones.Industry watchers expect the new Galaxy Note 9 to come with 4,000mAh battery and 512 GB data storage capacity, along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9810 chipsets.