Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Launched in India, Prices Start Rs67,900
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts at Rs 67,900 for the base storage model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal space. The 8GB RAM+512GB storage model will cost Rs 84,900.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 With 6.4-Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display, 4000mAh Battery Launched in India (image: News18.com)
Samsung has launched its latest smartphone Galaxy Note 9 in India. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts at Rs 67,900 for the base storage model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal space. The 8GB RAM+512GB storage model will cost Rs 84,900. The Galaxy Note 9 will be manufactured at the company’s Noida plant, which is the world’s largest mobile manufacturing plant and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 9. Samsung was already accepting pre-orders for the Note 9, since the global announcement earlier this month. Buyers of the device will get a Rs 6,000 cashback if they are paying with their HDFC Bank cards. Interested customers will also be able to apply for no-cost EMI options on credit cards and Bajaj FinServ. Paytm Mall is also offering a Rs 6,000 cashback with the Galaxy Note 9.
The Galaxy Note 9 carries several updates over the other premium products from the house of Samsung. These updates include the first-ever appearance of the Bixby 2.0 on a Samsung device, which now promises a better natural language processing, user need prediction, and quicker response times. The Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and it is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in the US other markets, whereas India and other Asian countries are likely to get the Exynos 9810 variant. A microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB is also present.
In terms of optics, the Galaxy Note 9 has a horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor along with a wide-angle lens that has a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto, f/2.4 autofocus lens. Both sensors are powered by dual OIS (optical image stabilisation) and support features such as 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor backed by an f/1.7 aperture, autofocus lens.
The new Galaxy Note 9 features a 4000mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging. The company claims that it is the biggest battery the company has added in the Note series. The phone coupled with IP68 certification, iris scanning, fingerprint sensor and face unlock. On the connectivity front, you get dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), USB Type-C, NFC and a 3.5mm audio jack.
