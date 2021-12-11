Samsung Galaxy Note Really Dead? Galaxy S22 Ultra May Be Named Samsung Galaxy S22 Note

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is one of the most heavily-rumoured smartphones at the moment. Tipped to arrive in early 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that was launched earlier this year as the company’s flagship for 2021. There have also been reports of Samsung killing the Galaxy Note series, as both the Samsung Galaxy S-series and the company’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 both come with S-Pen support now. However, an interesting rumour now suggests that the South Korean giant might have been planning to merge the two smartphone lineups all this while.

According to a recent report from a tipster who goes by the name @Frontron the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may be named the Samsung Galaxy S22 “Note." This sounds quite believable as the Samsung Galaxy S22 has been rumoured to come with an S-Pen slot. It is also said to be the Samsung smartphone with the largest screen (apart from the Fold, of course). If this rumour is true, then it looks like a sensible move from the South Korean manufacturer.

If true, this will mean the end for the “Ultra" device in the Galaxy S-series for next year, meaning that Samsung only had an “Ultra" Galaxy S smartphone only for two years. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, or Galaxy S22 Note is said to come with a 6.8-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with S-Pen support.

The smartphone is also rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or the Samsung Galaxy S22 Note show a five-camera setup on the back, but there is not much solid information about the camera details of the smartphone.

