Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+ Users to Get New OneDrive Experience

Samsung had announced that it will be replacing the Samsung Cloud Integration with Microsoft's OneDrive on the brand’s latest offering Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. This announcement was made during the launch of these two devices. Now, the South Korean tech giant has decided to roll out OneDrive for users in Europe, after which the same will be available for people in the United States, said a report.

With this, the Gallery app will have a native OneDrive integration, allowing users to sync photos and videos across devices. Once the backup of media files is taken, users will be able to access their files from any of their devices including, mobile phone, computer, laptop, and Mac. Users who want to access files through their mobile phones will have to download the OneDrive app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, depending upon whether the device is powered by Android or iOS.

Another report said that Microsoft will be announcing an upgrade, which will display photos faster and will allow users to navigate through files with a timeline bar. As of now, if a user has taken a storage plan with Samsung Cloud, then he or she may get bonus storage for 1 year. If a user is new to OneDrive, Microsoft will offer 5 GB of free storage, after which he/she can buy more storage if required.

