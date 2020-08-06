Samsung Galaxy Note20 Now Live For Preorders From 77,999 With Cashback, Exchange And Discounts

Samsung has announced the official prices of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note20 and the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra phones and is now accepting preorders too. Prices for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra start at Rs 77,999 and there are bunch of cashback offers, exchange schemes and discounts on Samsung ecosystem products that can be availed with the preorders. You can preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 and the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra phones on the Samsung online store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq and Snapdeal.

At this time, one variant each of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra will be launched in India. Deliveries for these phones will start on August 28. There are prebooking benefits that bundle discounts for Samsung accessories such as the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds, Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, the Galaxy range of smartwatches. If you are using an HDFC Bank card to pay, there are cashback offers as well. In fact, if you have an existing phone that you want to trade in, there are good exchange offers as well, including an additional Rs 5,000 on the phone’s calculated value if you are trading in a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note20: All The Offers

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 is priced at Rs 77,999, and this is for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. You will be able to preorder this in the Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green colour variants at this time. It is expected that Mystic Black will be up for sale at a later time. Important to note that the Galaxy Note20 that is up for preorders right now is the 4G variant, and the 5G variant is expected soon. Samsung says that anyone prebooking the Galaxy Note20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7000 which can then be redeemed with any purchase that includes the other Samsung products including the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds, Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, the Galaxy Watches or the Samsung Galaxy Tab line-up.

If you are making the payment using an HDFC card, you will be eligible for a cashback up to Rs 6,000 on the Galaxy Note20.

There are exchange offers as well for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 which allow you to exchange your old phone and get an instant discount on the price of the new Galaxy Note20. For instance, we checked the price of last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note10 (8GB + 256GB) for those who may be considering an upgrade, and the instant exchange value being offered is Rs 41,890—this includes Rs 36,890 as the value of your existing phone and Rs 5,000 as additional exchange bonus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20’s headline specs include 6.7-inch Infinity-O display, a 4,300mAh battery, three cameras at the back (64-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 12-megapixel) and will be powered by the Exynos 990 chipset in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra: All The Offers

For the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, the version that you can preorder is the 5G variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This can be had in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colours, and the phone is priced at Rs 1,04,999. Samsung says that anyone prebooking the Galaxy Note20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 10,000 which can then be redeemed with any purchase that includes the other Samsung products including the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds, Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, the Galaxy Watches or the Samsung Galaxy Tab line-up.

If you are making the payment using an HDFC card, you will be eligible for a cashback up to Rs 9,000 on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

If you are already using a Galaxy Note10+, which theoretically was the predecessor for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, we also checked the exchange value for you if you are in the mood to upgrade—you will get Rs 48,890 as instant discount in lieu of your old phone. This includes Rs 43,890 as instant value for your old phone, and Rs 5,000 as additional exchange bonus for loyal Galaxy customers.

In terms of the specs, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is also powered by the Exynos 990 processor, has a 108-megapixel camera paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, a large 6.9-inch display with the 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery and 5G support.