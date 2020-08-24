Samsung Galaxy Note20 Users Can Subscribe To Microsoft 365 For A Discount: Here Is What You Get

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 users have yet another offer to look forward to. Samsung has announced the extension of its partnership with Microsoft and the availability of the discounted price of the Microsoft 365 productivity suite for all Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra buyers in India. This is added to the list of discounts, cashbacks, exchange offers and voucher bundles that are already Live for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 preorders. You will need to purchase the Microsost 365 suite at a discounted price from the Samsung Store app on your eligible Galaxy Note20 phone. Microsoft 365 is otherwise priced at Rs 5,299 for an year’s worth of subscription and the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra buyers can get a discount of 22.6 percent on this.

The Microsoft 365 subscription will allow users to better sync data between the phone and the Windows 10 PC. The Microsoft 365 subscription includes the Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook apps, as well as OneDrive Cloud storage. You can share this subscription with up to 6 users, and each get 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage as part of the bundle. In fact, Samsung Galaxy phones have been the first to get the goodness of the new and more capable Microsoft Your Phone app for Windows 10 PCs, that let you access every app on your phone, on the PC.

“The flagship Galaxy Note20 series is about maximizing productivity. The new wireless Samsung DeX and our close collaboration with Microsoft, lets you stay connected across work devices. Consumers will get access to premium Microsoft features and applications to integrate work between their smartphone and personal computer, giving them the power to work and play,” says Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India. “Combining the array of apps and services across Microsoft 365 and Windows 10 with Samsung’s new devices provides users seamless and productive experiences across their work and personal lives,” said Farhana Haque, Group Director, Devices, Microsoft India.

To subscribe to Microsoft 365 at the discounted price, you need to open the Samsung Shop app on the phone. You may be asked to share the IMEI number of the phone to check for eligibility. Once that is confirmed, you can make the purchase from the Samsung Shop itself for your Microsoft account. You can use the same credentials to access all the apps and services that are a part of the Microsoft 365 subscription on Windows 10 PCs and other devices as well.