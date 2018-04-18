Samsung Galaxy Note8 'Orchid Gray' Variant Launched in India

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung has launched a new Orchid Gray colour variant of the Galaxy Note8 in India. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Orchid Gray variant, will be available for purchase at the same price as the other variants, i.e. Rs 67,990. Also, Samsung is offering an additional cashback of Rs 10,000 if buyers pay via Paytm at the retail stores. Initially, the device was available in Maple Gold and Midnight Black colour variants, now the company has unveiled an Orchid Gray model of the Galaxy Note 8. Apart from the new colour, the phone is identical to the other variants. Recently, Samsung has also launched the Burgundy Red colour variant Samsung Galaxy S8 in India.In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which was first featured in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It is powered by Exynos 8895 SoC. The smartphone runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It’s a dual SIM smartphone and comes with a hybrid SIM and microSD card slot. The Galaxy Note 8 flaunts an improved S-Pen stylus.On the optics front, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with a dual camera setup at the back with dual OIS as a first in any smartphone. The dual camera setup includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with Dual Pixel AF (F1.7) and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with AF (F2.4), both of which offer 2X optical zoom and up to 10X digital zoom. The selfie shooter of the phablet houses an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture.The Galaxy Note 8 draws its juice from a 3,300 mAh battery which comes with wireless charging support and Qualcomm 2.0 fast-charging capability. Connectivity options on the Samsung flagship include hybrid dual SIM connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C support and more. Additional features of the Galaxy Note 8 include NFC and MST payments, Iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, Facial recognition and more.