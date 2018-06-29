English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy On6 Said to Be a Flipkart Exclusive

The smartphone, to be unveiled in the first week of July, may cost Rs 15,000 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage variant.

IANS

Updated:June 29, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
The next smartphone from Samsung India will be an online exclusive on Flipkart and will be called "On6". The smartphone, to be unveiled in the first week of July, may cost Rs 15,000 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage variant, industry sources told IANS on Thursday. The company is also likely to announce some cashback offers as well.

The device would come with Super AMOLED "Infinity Display". The company could also debut "Chat over Video" feature with the Galaxy "On6". "Chat over Video" feature enables uninterrupted viewing experience, thus, allowing users to chat without interrupting their video viewing. The device will run Samsung's Exynos processor.

In January, Samsung India launched "Galaxy On7 Prime" with a "Make for India" feature named Samsung Mall. Making use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Samsung Mall does all the smart work and finds out the product within seconds.

