Samsung Galaxy On6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Oppo Realme 1 vs Moto G6: Spec comparison

South Korean tech giant Samsung has introduced its new budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy On6 in India. The Samsung Galaxy On6 price in India has been set at Rs. 14,490. It will be exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart and Samsung Online Shop starting July 5. The smartphone will compete with the likes of Moto G6, Oppo Realme 1, and Xiomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Here's a specifications comparison between the new Galaxy On6, Oppo Realme 1, Moto G6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 pro to have an idea of the same.Samsung Galaxy On6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display. The smartphone is backed by an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC clocked at 1.6GHZ. It includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.In terms of optics, comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front lens with LED flash. Its rear camera comes with Beauty, Animated GIF, Action, Panorama, Food, as well as HDR modes. On the connectivity front, the smartphone is 4GB VolTE enabled and includes support for Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi and 3.5-mm headphone jack. The smartphone is available in Black and Blue colours.Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.Realme 1 sports a glass fibre body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.As for its optics, the Realme 1 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back with PDAF and depth (Bokeh) effect and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front that also support Bokeh effect. Security features on the smartphone include a Face Unlock but surprisingly, skips out on a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a microUSB slot, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio and a hybrid SIM slot for dual-SIM connectivity.The device sports a 5.7-inch IPS screen of fullHD+ resolution. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 system-on-chip (SoC), coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage variants, respectively. In term of optics, the device houses a 12-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel camera. The Moto G6 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.The phone comes bundled with a 15W TurboCharger in the box. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity, and a fingerprint reader.