Samsung Galaxy On6 With 5.6-Inch HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Samsung Galaxy On6 is priced at Rs. 14,490 and will be available on Flipkart and Samsung online shop from July 5.
Samsung Galaxy On6 With 5.6-Inch HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications And More (image: Flipkart)
Samsung India today launched an online exclusive "Galaxy On6" smartphone with Infinity Display. Samsung Galaxy On6 is priced at Rs 14,490 and will be available on Flipkart and Samsung online shop from July 5. With the launch of this phone, the company has made Tiger Shroff the brand ambassador for the Galaxy On6.
"Packed with new 'Make for India' innovations such as 'Chat-Over-Video', My Galaxy Video and Samsung Pay Mini, Galaxy On6 is a perfect companion for multi-taskers," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India said during the launch event.
Samsung Galaxy On6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display. The smartphone is backed by an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC clocked at 1.6GHZ. It includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.
In terms of optics, comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front lens with LED flash. Its rear camera comes with Beauty, Animated GIF, Action, Panorama, Food, as well as HDR modes. On the connectivity front, the smartphone is 4GB VolTE enabled and includes support for Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi and 3.5-mm headphone jack. The smartphone is available in Black and Blue colours.
(Inputs from IANS)
