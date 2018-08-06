English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) to go on Sale For The First Time at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy
Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) will go on sale from 12 pm today will be available on both Flipkart and Samsung Shop.
Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) to go on Sale For The First Time at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy. (Image: Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) recently launched Samsung device will go on sale for the first time in India. The Samsung Galaxy On8 will be available at Rs 16,990 in India. The smartphone will be available on the eCommerce platform Flipkart as well as Samsung Shop starting today. Launch offers include No Cost EMI options on all major credit cards along with data offers. As a highlight, the new Samsung smartphone boasts of Samsung's own Infinity display and a dual camera setup at the back. The company also claims that the dual camera setup carries industry-first features which are mostly powered by Artificial Intelligence.
The Galaxy On8 packs a 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor and carries a 4GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. The device runs Android Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3500 mAh battery.
As for its optics, the new Galaxy On8 comes with a dual camera setup at the back that constitutes of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.87 aperture along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Samsung claims that the cameras on the Galaxy On8 carry features which are powered by artificial intelligence that allows users to experiment with the foreground and background of an image
Galaxy On8 also comes pre-loaded with Samsung Mall. This ‘Make for India’ feature uses Artificial Intelligence to let users shop by clicking a picture of the desired product and automatically getting results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms.
