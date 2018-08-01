Samsung Galaxy On8 With AMOLED Display, Dual Cameras Launched at Rs 16,990

Samsung has launched a new mid-range smartphone in the Indian market as the all-new Galaxy On8. The new smartphone from Samsung comes as an online exclusive device available on e-commerce platform including Flipkart and Samsung Online Shop. As a highlight, the new Samsung smartphone boasts of Samsung's own Infinity display and a dual camera setup at the back. The company also claims that the dual camera setup carries industry-first features which are mostly powered by Artificial Intelligence. The new Samsung Galaxy On8 will be available for purchase at a price of Rs 16,990 starting August 6, 2018.The Galaxy On8 packs a 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor and carries a 4GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. The device runs Android Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3500 mAh battery.As for its optics, the new Galaxy On8 comes with a dual camera setup at the back that constitutes of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.87 aperture along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Samsung claims that the cameras on the Galaxy On8 carry features which are powered by artificial intelligence that allows users to experiment with the foreground and background of an imageGalaxy On8 also comes pre-loaded with Samsung Mall. This ‘Make for India’ feature uses Artificial Intelligence to let users shop by clicking a picture of the desired product and automatically getting results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms.The Samsung Galaxy On8 will be available in two colour options - Blue and Black at a price of Rs 16,990 starting AUgust 6.