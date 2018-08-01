English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy On8 With AMOLED Display, Dual Cameras Launched at Rs 16,990
Samsung has launched another smartphone in the mid-range segment.
Samsung Galaxy On8 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 16,990. (Image: Samsung)
Loading...
Samsung has launched a new mid-range smartphone in the Indian market as the all-new Galaxy On8. The new smartphone from Samsung comes as an online exclusive device available on e-commerce platform including Flipkart and Samsung Online Shop. As a highlight, the new Samsung smartphone boasts of Samsung's own Infinity display and a dual camera setup at the back. The company also claims that the dual camera setup carries industry-first features which are mostly powered by Artificial Intelligence. The new Samsung Galaxy On8 will be available for purchase at a price of Rs 16,990 starting August 6, 2018.
Samsung Galaxy On8 Specifications
The Galaxy On8 packs a 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor and carries a 4GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. The device runs Android Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3500 mAh battery.
As for its optics, the new Galaxy On8 comes with a dual camera setup at the back that constitutes of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.87 aperture along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Samsung claims that the cameras on the Galaxy On8 carry features which are powered by artificial intelligence that allows users to experiment with the foreground and background of an image
Galaxy On8 also comes pre-loaded with Samsung Mall. This ‘Make for India’ feature uses Artificial Intelligence to let users shop by clicking a picture of the desired product and automatically getting results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms.
The Samsung Galaxy On8 will be available in two colour options - Blue and Black at a price of Rs 16,990 starting AUgust 6.
Also Watch
Samsung Galaxy On8 Specifications
The Galaxy On8 packs a 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor and carries a 4GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. The device runs Android Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3500 mAh battery.
As for its optics, the new Galaxy On8 comes with a dual camera setup at the back that constitutes of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.87 aperture along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Samsung claims that the cameras on the Galaxy On8 carry features which are powered by artificial intelligence that allows users to experiment with the foreground and background of an image
Galaxy On8 also comes pre-loaded with Samsung Mall. This ‘Make for India’ feature uses Artificial Intelligence to let users shop by clicking a picture of the desired product and automatically getting results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms.
The Samsung Galaxy On8 will be available in two colour options - Blue and Black at a price of Rs 16,990 starting AUgust 6.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- Nike PhantomVSN Integrates Smart Technology to Make The Football Boot Better
- Suhana Khan Looks Ultra Glam in her Debut Magazine Photoshoot; See Pics
- Top 5 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Alternates Under Rs 2 Lakh: Bajaj Dominar, Yamaha FZ25 and More
- Why the Environment Ministry Should Be Expecting Pieces of Tarred Lungs In their Mail
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...