English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Launched: Price, Specifications And More
The Galaxy S10 5G comes with 6.7-inch "Dynamic AMOLED" display with edge-to-edge screen and 4,500mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Loading...
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will hit the market in South Korea starting on April 5, the company announced on Monday. "We are proud of the work we've accomplished to bring our the first 5G smartphone to market and look forward to bringing it to everyone around the world in the coming year," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.
Though Samsung did not disclose the price, it is expected to cost around 1.5 million won ($1,332) in the domestic market, according to industry sources. As one of the only companies with an end-to-end 5G solution from chipsets, network core, radio solutions and user devices, Samsung is uniquely positioned to deliver a next-generation smartphone and network.
In South Korea, the 5G commercial network has been on air since December by all mobile operators using Samsung's 5G network core and radio solutions. "With speeds up to roughly 20 times faster than 4G networks, consumers on a 5G network can download a full season of a TV show in minutes, play graphics-rich cloud games, stream 4K video with virtually no lag and enjoy enhanced VR and AR experiences," Samsung said in a statement.
The Galaxy S10 5G comes with 6.7-inch "Dynamic AMOLED" display with edge-to-edge screen and 4,500mAh battery. Another USP of the device is the primary camera which comprises 12MP standard lens+12MP telephoto lens+16MP ultra-wide sensor. The device has 10MP+8MP selfie camera.
Though Samsung did not disclose the price, it is expected to cost around 1.5 million won ($1,332) in the domestic market, according to industry sources. As one of the only companies with an end-to-end 5G solution from chipsets, network core, radio solutions and user devices, Samsung is uniquely positioned to deliver a next-generation smartphone and network.
In South Korea, the 5G commercial network has been on air since December by all mobile operators using Samsung's 5G network core and radio solutions. "With speeds up to roughly 20 times faster than 4G networks, consumers on a 5G network can download a full season of a TV show in minutes, play graphics-rich cloud games, stream 4K video with virtually no lag and enjoy enhanced VR and AR experiences," Samsung said in a statement.
The Galaxy S10 5G comes with 6.7-inch "Dynamic AMOLED" display with edge-to-edge screen and 4,500mAh battery. Another USP of the device is the primary camera which comprises 12MP standard lens+12MP telephoto lens+16MP ultra-wide sensor. The device has 10MP+8MP selfie camera.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter is Having April Fool Blast at Himesh Reshammiya's Starrer Main Jahan Rahoon
- Uyarntha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan's Look from Tamil Film Revealed
- Salman Khan Along With Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha is Back Home for Dabangg 3
- Supreme Court Proposes 'Hum Do Hamare Do' Family Planning For Cars
- PewDiePie Plans to Quit YouTube and No, it's Not Because of T-Series
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results