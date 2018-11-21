English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Variant Will Reportedly Have Six Cameras: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G rumored to come with either an in-display fingerprint scanner or side-mounted sensor. The prices are said to be between $650 and $750 (roughly between Rs 46,500 and Rs 53,500).
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Variant Will Reportedly Have Six Cameras: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Loading...
Marking the 10th anniversary of the company’s Galaxy S range, this 5G model is being developed under the codename Beyond X, a Wall Street Journal report claims. Three of the models will be launched at MWC 2019 in February, while the fourth variant will be launched later in Spring. This fourth variant of the Galaxy S10 is set to have 5G capability, and a 6.7-inch display, this means the phone will have a bigger screen size in comparison to the Galaxy Note 9’s 6.4-inch display along with six camera lenses. Two of these lenses will be on the front, while the other four will be at the back. Samsung’s 10th anniversary Galaxy S10 will likely to be powered by either a Qualcomm’s soon-to-launch Snapdragon 8150 or Exynos 9820 SoC.
Further, the upcoming flagships are rumored to come with either an in-display fingerprint scanner or side-mounted sensor. The prices are said to be between $650 and $750 (roughly between Rs 46,500 and Rs 53,500). A recent leak has also revealed that the lineup will be offered in Black, Yellow, Green, and White hues.
To recall, Samsung yesterday launched its first smartphone with four rear cameras set up in India. The device sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2220 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a PPI of 393. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform, which is an octa-core processor. It includes 6/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (supports expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card).
In terms of optics, there is a quad camera setup- 24-megapixel autofocus sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 24MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Samsung says that the Galaxy A9’s main camera uses Pixel Binning technology to merge four pixels in one for capturing details.
Further, the upcoming flagships are rumored to come with either an in-display fingerprint scanner or side-mounted sensor. The prices are said to be between $650 and $750 (roughly between Rs 46,500 and Rs 53,500). A recent leak has also revealed that the lineup will be offered in Black, Yellow, Green, and White hues.
To recall, Samsung yesterday launched its first smartphone with four rear cameras set up in India. The device sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2220 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a PPI of 393. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform, which is an octa-core processor. It includes 6/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (supports expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card).
In terms of optics, there is a quad camera setup- 24-megapixel autofocus sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 24MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Samsung says that the Galaxy A9’s main camera uses Pixel Binning technology to merge four pixels in one for capturing details.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Why be on a Dating Site'? Man Trolls Woman for Saying No on Tinder but Twitter Schools him
- Sad News For Marvel Fans, Avengers 4 Trailer is Not Coming This Friday
- Ranbir Kapoor Accompanying Alia Bhatt to a Doctor Will Give You Major Relationship Goals
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Vs OnePlus 6T: The New Alternate Flagship Smartphone Battle
- Opposites Attract: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Walk Different Paths in Funny Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...