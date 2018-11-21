Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Variant Will Reportedly Have Six Cameras: Expected Price, Specifications And More

Marking the 10th anniversary of the company’s Galaxy S range, this 5G model is being developed under the codename Beyond X, a Wall Street Journal report claims. Three of the models will be launched at MWC 2019 in February, while the fourth variant will be launched later in Spring. This fourth variant of the Galaxy S10 is set to have 5G capability, and a 6.7-inch display, this means the phone will have a bigger screen size in comparison to the Galaxy Note 9’s 6.4-inch display along with six camera lenses. Two of these lenses will be on the front, while the other four will be at the back. Samsung’s 10th anniversary Galaxy S10 will likely to be powered by either a Qualcomm’s soon-to-launch Snapdragon 8150 or Exynos 9820 SoC.Further, the upcoming flagships are rumored to come with either an in-display fingerprint scanner or side-mounted sensor. The prices are said to be between $650 and $750 (roughly between Rs 46,500 and Rs 53,500). A recent leak has also revealed that the lineup will be offered in Black, Yellow, Green, and White hues.To recall, Samsung yesterday launched its first smartphone with four rear cameras set up in India. The device sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2220 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a PPI of 393. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform, which is an octa-core processor. It includes 6/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (supports expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card).In terms of optics, there is a quad camera setup- 24-megapixel autofocus sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 24MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Samsung says that the Galaxy A9’s main camera uses Pixel Binning technology to merge four pixels in one for capturing details.