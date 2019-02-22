Samsung Galaxy S10: Airtel Offering Pre-Orders, Bundle Plans With Upto 100GB Data

The all-new Samsung Galaxy S10 series is currently available for pre-order via Flipkart as well as official Samsung stores. Now Airtel has announced that customers can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the S10 Plus on its online store starting today. The network provider has also said that the smartphones will start shipping from March 6.Apart from taking pre-orders, Airtel is also offering special bundled plans with the device. It is notable that the price of the plans come out higher than the original cost of the device. For instance, if you opt for the 128GB version of the Galaxy S10, you need to pay Rs 9,099 up front and Rs 2,999 per month for 24 months as a part of the plan. Now, this translates to a total of Rs 81,075. The actual cost of the S10 is Rs 66,900.However, if you choose the 512GB version, you can buy it either with the postpaid plan with Rs 13,098 up-front and Rs 3,499 per month for 24 months (Rs 97,074 in total) or just the full amount of Rs 84,900 without the plan benefits and extra cost.As for the Galaxy S10 Plus, Airtel has the 128GB and 512GB storage units while the 1TB version is scheduled to come at a later period. You can buy the handset without the plan at Rs 73,900 (128GB) or Rs 91,900 (512GB). If you opt for the the bundled plan, you pay Rs 15,799 up front followed by Rs 2,999 per month for 24 months for the 128GB version. The 512GB with the postpaid plan costs Rs 20,399 up front and Rs 3,499 per month for 24 months.The extra cost that you pay for the plan gives you benefits including 100GB data per month, unlimited voice calling (Local+STD), free subscription to Amazon Prime for 1 year, and free handset damage protection. If you opt for the higher-tier you also get 3 months of Netflix subscription.Also, the pre-order offer where you get the Galaxy Watch at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 and the Galaxy Buds at Rs 2,999 are also applicable here.If you don’t care about adding a postpaid plan with your Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus purchase, then you should probably just pre-order directly from the Samsung Store or Flipkart as it makes no sense to going to a carrier to buy a phone, not to mention their constant bickering about opting for the high-priced plan.