Samsung Galaxy S10+ Could Come With up to 12GB RAM And 1TB Internal Storage: Here Are The Details
The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are set to be the more premiere models in the line-up, offering features like curved OLED display, in-screen fingerprint scanners, and three rear cameras.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Revealed in Press Render, May Come With 12GB RAM And 1TB Internal Storage (image: Evan Blass)
Serial tipster Evan Blass has leaked the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 line-up on Twitter reaffirming past rumours that the line-up will indeed have three different Galaxy S10 models: Galaxy S10E (or Galaxy S10 Lite), Galaxy 10 and Galaxy S10+. As you can see from the image above, the S10E alone will have dual cameras on the back while the S10 and S10 Plus will sport triple cameras. According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S10+ 12GB/1TB version will have a ceramic back cover. This ceramic has a special process that is not only scratch resistant but also resistant to falling, but the weight will increase. This is the most advanced version of the S10+. There is a metallic luster.
The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are set to be the more premiere models in the line-up, offering features like curved OLED display, in-screen fingerprint scanners, and three rear cameras. The Galaxy S10E will likely be a relatively more affordable model with toned down specs. Two rear cameras, for instance. According to the report, the main S10+ camera will have a 16MP regular snapper, a 13MP sensor with a telephoto lens, and a third cam equipped with a wide-angle lens and a 12MP sensor.
Furthermore, rumours suggest Samsung want to be the first to introduce a triple setup to a midrange smartphone, through their Galaxy A series, presumably with the A9 (2019). GSM Arena noted that if the South Korean tech giant goes down that road, it will likely unveil the phone with a 32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP configuration. No details are known on when Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S10, Galaxy A (2019) or even the foldable phone, dubbed Galaxy.
The Galaxy S10+ 12GB/1TB version will have a ceramic back cover. This ceramic has a special process that is not only scratch resistant but also resistant to falling, but the weight will increase. This is the most advanced version of the S10+ . There is a metallic luster.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 19, 2019
