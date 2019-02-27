Samsung Galaxy S10+ Exynos 9820 Variant Slower Than Snapdragon 855 Claim Benchmarks

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 phones will be offered in two processor variants – one with Exynos 9820 SoC and the other with Snapdragon 855 SoC. As always, American and European regions are going to get the Snapdragon processor version while other regions around the globe get the units with the in-house Exynos processor. Now, a publication has published the benchmarks for both processor variants of the Galaxy S10+, which show that Exynos 9820 version performing poorly compared to the Snapdragon 855 version.The Exynos 9820 shows significant improvements over the last year’s Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 845, however, it is said to fall short of Snapdragon 855 as well as Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 980.The Snapdragon 855-powered Galaxy S10+ unit performed better in both PCMark Work 2.0 and Speedometer 2.0 benchmarks. The AnandTech report adds that Samsung has been able to significantly optimise the Snapdragon 855 for the Galaxy S10 phones as the Samsung phone’s performance is much better than the performance of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 Reference Device. The Exynos 9820 scored 5,596 in the video editing test."We have to remember that Samsung's chipset not only has to fix its microarchitectural efficiency issues, but also comes with a process manufacturing disadvantage as the chip is produced on a (theoretically) inferior 8nm process," said AnandTech's Andrei Frumusanu, when noting that battery life comparisons have yet to be made.