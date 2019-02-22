Samsung Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e Now Up For Preorders; Prices Start Rs 55,900

Just a day after the official unveiling of the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone line-up, Samsung India is now accepting pre-bookings for the Galaxy S10+, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10e. The preorders will be accepted till March 5, on Samsung’s own India website (Samsung.com/in), Flipkart, Amazon.in, Paytm, Tata CLiQ as well as select brick-and-mortar retail outlets. But how much do the new Galaxy S10+, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10e going to cost?Samsung has confirmed that the flagship Galaxy S10+ will be available in three variants, which means you can choose between the 128GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 73,900, the 512GB version will set you back by Rs 91,900 and the first-of-its-kind 1TB variant will sport a price tag of Rs 1,17,900. The 128GB version will be available in the Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colour options, while the 512GB and 1TB options offer the choice of the ceramic black and ceramic white finish options.If you wish to buy the Galaxy S10, there will be two storage variants to pick from. The 128GB option is priced at Rs 66,900 and will be available in the Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colourways. The 512GB variant is priced at Rs 84,900 and will be available in the Prism White option.There is considerable excitement about the Galaxy S10e, with comparisons being drawn to how this new phone is perhaps replicating the role that the iPhone XR plays in Apple’s smartphone line-up. Samsung has confirmed that there will only be the 128 GB storage variant available in India, dressed in Prism Black and Prism White colour options. This will be priced at Rs 55,900.Then there is the small matter of when you will get your hands on the shiny new Samsung Galaxy phone which you pre-order. Samsung confirms that the deliveries will start for the pre-orders on March 6, two days ahead of the Galaxy S10+, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10e going on sale in offline and online stores on March 8.At these prices, the new Galaxy S10+, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10e compete against the Apple iPhone XS line-up, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the OnePlus 6T and will soon face competition from Nokia's upcoming Nokia 9 Pureview.