Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Launched: Everything You Need to Know

At its first Unpacked event for 2019, Samsung has revealed the all-new Galaxy S10 series of smartphones. After all the hype, the predictions turned out to be true as there are a total of three handsets under the range. These including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e. The company also announced a 5G version of the Galaxy S10 which will be coming later this year.The Samsung Galaxy S10 features a 6.1-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Display which has a 19:9 aspect ratio. This year Samsung is called its display tech as ‘Dynamic AMOLED’ which supports HDR10+. The handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, but of course in India, we will be getting the Exynos 9820 processor which should be equally fast. The handset will be offered with 8GB RAM in two storage variants including 128GB and 512GB, both of which offer expandable storage.In the camera department, you get three of them at the back aligned horizontally. There’s a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens camera. At the front, the S10 features a 10-megapixel selfie camera as well. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, wireless charging with support for reverse charging, a 3,400mAh battery, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will come with Android 9 Pie with Samsung's One UI out of the box. As for the price, the Galaxy S10 will start at $899.99 which should roughly translate to Rs 64,200 in India. A 5G variant of the S10 was also announced, which is expected to launch later this year.The Samsung Galaxy S10+comes as a larger version of the S10 with a bigger 6.4-inch display, with 19:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. It is powered by the same processor options as the Galaxy S10 including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and the Exynos 9820 This one also comes with two memory configurations including 8GB RAM and a top-end 12GB RAM variant while storage options include 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB all of which are again expandable. The Galaxy S10+ features the same camera setup at the back as the S10 but at the front, you get a dual-camera setup. It also gets a larger a 4,100mAh battery, while rest of the features including wireless charging, the in-display fingerprint sensor, are all here. There is also going to be a special ceramic-finish version available only with the 8GB RAM with 512GB storage configuration. Pricing for the Galaxy S10+ starts at $999.99 which is roughly around Rs 72,000 in India.Yes, there is a slightly compact version of the S10 as well which is going to be pitted against the iPhone XR. Called Galaxy S10e this one features a 5.8-inch Infinity-O Display and will be offered with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will be offered with a Snapdragon 855 or an Exynos 9820 processor. You don’t get the triple camera setup here insteada 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor paired with a 16-megapixel fixed focus sensor on the back. On the front, you get the same 10-megapixel camera as the Galaxy S10. This Galaxy S10e will be offered in two storage variants including 128GB and 512GB both of which will offer expansions using a microSD card. This one comes with a regular capacitive fingerprint sensor unlike the in-display fingerprint sensor seen on the other two S10 smartphones. It also comes with a smaller 3,100mAh battery while the rest of the features remain the same. Pricing for the Galaxy S10e starts at $749.99 which is about Rs 53,500.