Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Launched India: Price, Specifications, Offers And More

After announcing the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones at its first Unpacked event for 2019, Samsung has now brought the handsets to India. All three handsets, including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e have been launched for the Indian market along with the Galaxy Buds, which are the company’s latest wireless earbuds.The Samsung Galaxy S10 features a 6.1-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Display which has a 19:9 aspect ratio. This year Samsung is called its display tech as ‘Dynamic AMOLED’ which supports HDR10+ and the entire front is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The handset will be powered by an Exynos 9820 processor and will be offered with 8GB RAM in two storage variants including 128GB and 512GB, both of which offer the option to expand it further.In the camera department, you get three of them at the back aligned horizontally. There’s a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens camera. At the front, the S10 features a 10-megapixel selfie camera as well. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, wireless charging with support for reverse charging, a 3,400mAh battery, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will come with Android 9 Pie with Samsung's One UI out of the box.The Samsung Galaxy S10+comes as a larger version of the S10 with a bigger 6.4-inch display, with 19:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. It is powered by the same processor options as the Galaxy S10 including the Exynos 9820 This one also comes with two memory configurations including 8GB RAM and a top-end 12GB RAM variant while storage options include 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB all of which are again expandable. The Galaxy S10+ features the same camera setup at the back as the S10 but at the front, you get a dual-camera setup. It also gets a larger a 4,100mAh battery, while rest of the features including wireless charging, the in-display fingerprint sensor, are all here. There is also going to be a special ceramic-finish version available only with the 8GB RAM with 512GB storage configuration.Yes, there is a slightly compact version of the S10 as well which is going to be pitted against the iPhone XR. Called Galaxy S10e this one features a 5.8-inch Infinity-O Display and will be offered with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will be offered with an Exynos 9820 processor. You don’t get the triple camera setup here insteada 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor paired with a 16-megapixel fixed focus sensor on the back. On the front, you get the same 10-megapixel camera as the Galaxy S10. This Galaxy S10e will be offered in two storage variants including 128GB and 512GB both of which will offer expansions using a microSD card. This one comes with a regular capacitive fingerprint sensor unlike the in-display fingerprint sensor seen on the other two S10 smartphones. It also comes with a smaller 3,100mAh battery while the rest of the features remain the same.The latest wireless earbuds and Samsung’s answer to the Apple AirPods, the new Galaxy Buds are said to offer a comfortable form factor, easy controls, clear and smart sound, and compact size. They have been tuned by AKG and with the Enhanced Ambient Sound, one can hear their surroundings clearly even while the buds are in their ear. The offer up to six hours of Bluetooth streaming, and up to five hours of calls. The compact charging case holds a charge for up to seven hours, and gives the Galaxy Buds 1.7 hours of juice on a 15-minute quick charge. The case also supports wireless charging so you charge the earbuds on the go using a Galaxy S10 device itself.The Galaxy S10+ will be available in 1TB, 512GB and 128GB storage variants and will be offered at Rs 1,17,900, Rs 91,900 and Rs 73,900 respectively. The 1TB and 512GB variants are being offered in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colours respectively, while the 128GB variant will come in premium Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colours.The Galaxy S10 512GB variant is priced at Rs 84,900 and will be available in Prism White colour, whereas the 128GB variant, at Rs 66,900 will be available in Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colours. The Galaxy S10e comes with only 128GB storage variant in Prism Black and Prism White colours. It will be priced at Rs 55,900.As a part of the launch offer, Galaxy Buds will be offered to consumers at Rs 4,999 along with HDFC cashback offer of up to Rs 6,000 or upgrade offer of up to Rs 15,000 on Galaxy S10.There are also a bunch of mobile operator offers. Airtel customers upgrading to Samsung Galaxy S10 range can get a cashback of up to Rs 3,600 (across 24 recharges or 24 months, whichever is earlier) on recharge pack of Rs 349 using the My Airtel App. Samsung Galaxy S10 range is also available on the Airtel Online Store with a down payment starting Rs 7,499 and EMI of Rs 2,599, which comes built-in with a post-paid plan.Galaxy S10 users on the Jio network will get an additional one-year of unlimited services free-of-cost. Users will get double data benefits when recharging with the Jio Rs 4,999 annual plan. That is, get 350 + 350 GB high speed data without any daily capping plus another year of unlimited voice and 700 GB data. This amounts to a saving of Rs 14,997.Vodafone users will get a one-year Netflix subscription worth Rs 6,000 to existing and new users of Red Postpaid plans starting Rs 499, on purchase of Galaxy S10 line of smartphones through its website.