Samsung Galaxy S10 Gets New Beta Update With Bug Fixes
Once enrolled in the beta programme, you can download the new update from the Software update menu under Settings on your Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+ device.
Samsung has released its seventh beta update for the Galaxy S10 series with over a dozen bug fixes. According to a report the smartphone maker is rolling out the update to unlocked devices in the US and South Korea. According to them, it brings the software version to G97*U1UEU2ZSKL in the United States, and G97*NKSU3ZSKL in South Korea.
The update brings fixes for the always-on display, file moving, Wi-Fi hanging, and Bluetooth headset noise among other changes. A GSMArena report shares that the bugs that have been fixed include reset issue of device, files being copied when trying to move them to other folders, users not being able to search in the Contact app and the smartphone getting hanged while using Wi-Fi, among other issues.
Furthermore, the report says that the Bluetooth headset noise issue has been rectified and the One UI home has been forcefully terminated as well. Device Care battery usage, graph display error, camera stabilization and sticker not being visible are a few other issues that have been addressed. If a person is enrolled in the beta programme, they can download the new update by heading to Settings followed by Software update menu on their Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+ device. Earlier Samsung had released a bunch of updates for the S10 that looked into a few bugs related to Bluetooth tethering, volume control bar, and status bar.
