1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S10 Line Now Available Starting Rs 46,900 With Special Cashback Offer

Samsung has just announced that its latest Galaxy S10 flagship models now start at Rs 46,900, thanks to special cashbacks.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
The device is powered by Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.31 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) processor paired with 8 GB of RAM.
Samsung has just announced that its latest Galaxy S10 flagship models now start at Rs 46,900, thanks to cashbacks of up to Rs 11,000. Launched back in March, the new Galaxy S10 line includes three models, the Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 Plus.

According to the company, consumers will get cashbacks and 24-month EMI if they make their Galaxy S10 purchase via HDFC debit or credit card. The instant cashback can be availed directly by consumers at the point of purchase and the offers are effective starting today, April 27.

The Galaxy S10e is now available for Rs 46,990, thanks to an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 as well as a cashback of Rs 4,000 if the purchase is made using HDFC debit or credit card. The launch price of the handset was Rs 55,900 and is being offered in Prism Black and Prism White colours.

The Galaxy S10 128GB variant comes with an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 and an additional cashback of Rs 6,000 if the purchase is made using HDFC debit or credit card. The 512GB variant comes with an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 in addition to Rs 6,000 cashback via HDFC debit or credit card. The 512GB variant came with a launch price of 84,900 and is available in Prism White colour, whereas the 128GB variant, was announced at Rs 66,900 and is available in Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colours.

The higher-end Galaxy S10+ 128GB, 512 GB and 1TB variants can get an upgrade bonus of Rs 9,000 in addition to Rs 6,000 cashback via HDFC debit or credit card. The variants were launched at Rs 73,900, Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900 respectively. The 1TB and 512GB variants are being offered in luxurious Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colours, while the 128GB variant will come in premium Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colours.
