Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite And Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch at CES 2020?

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is also likely to be released in India in January 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 25, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite And Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch at CES 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (Image Source: 91 Mobiles/OnLeaks)

Samsung is likely to unveil its Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at CES 2020 (Consumer Electronics Show). While there has been no official word on when the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite will be launched, a report in Korea Herald may have zeroed in on a possible date. Samsung may reveal a "new lineup of mid-range Galaxy phones" at the show. "The relatively affordable Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite models, with lower-end specs to square off against Apple’s iPhone XR and iPhone 11, are likely to be presented at CES 2020," says the report.

The Lite is also expected to be launched in India in January 2020. Recent leaks have suggested that Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite could have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with the 2400x1080 resolution along with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will have a hole-punch at the centre for a selfie-cam and the handset is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. The phone will have 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The new Samsung phone could have four cameras. The main camera has a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The phone also has a 32-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. Leaks have also revealed that the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come powered with Samsung's in-house Exynos 9810 SoC. The phone will supposedly have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, with 2400x1080 pixels full HD+ resolution. The phone is also supposed to have a blue-light filter and is likely to run on Android 10 with the OneUI 2.0. The device is expected to have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram