Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite And Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch at CES 2020?

Samsung is likely to unveil its Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at CES 2020 (Consumer Electronics Show). While there has been no official word on when the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite will be launched, a report in Korea Herald may have zeroed in on a possible date. Samsung may reveal a "new lineup of mid-range Galaxy phones" at the show. "The relatively affordable Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite models, with lower-end specs to square off against Apple’s iPhone XR and iPhone 11, are likely to be presented at CES 2020," says the report.

The Lite is also expected to be launched in India in January 2020. Recent leaks have suggested that Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite could have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with the 2400x1080 resolution along with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will have a hole-punch at the centre for a selfie-cam and the handset is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. The phone will have 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The new Samsung phone could have four cameras. The main camera has a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The phone also has a 32-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. Leaks have also revealed that the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come powered with Samsung's in-house Exynos 9810 SoC. The phone will supposedly have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, with 2400x1080 pixels full HD+ resolution. The phone is also supposed to have a blue-light filter and is likely to run on Android 10 with the OneUI 2.0. The device is expected to have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

