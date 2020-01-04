Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Officially Announced: Specifications, Features and More

After numerous leaks and rumours, Samsung has finally raised the curtains. We have two new 'Lite' variants of the company's 2019 flagship smartphone devices, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. The Korean tech giant unveiled the brand new Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite ahead of CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2020. Both the handsets share a bunch of similarities including triple rear cameras, similar-sized Super AMOLED Infinity-O panels, and similar memory configurations.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. This is very similar to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite as both feature similar dimensions, a centrally-positioned hole-punch for the front camera, and slim bezels. The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor which is paired with either 6GB of RAM or 8GB of RAM. Both the variants are available with 128GB of internal storage with the option of adding a microSD card of up to 1TB. At the back there is a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens along with Super Steady OIS for stabilisation. This is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view along with a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens. Other features include a 4,500mAh battery with Super Fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock. Samsung will be offering the handset in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Galaxy Note 10, as mentioned above, features the same 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display and looks very similar to the Galaxy S10 Lite from the front. The handset is powered by the Exynos 9810 octa-core processor. There is a possibility that the processor inside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite might vary by markets as confirmed by a Samsung representative. You get the same memory and storage variants as the S10 Lite including 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage with expandability option of up to 1TB.

Now the Note 10 Lite also comes with a triple rear camera setup but has a slightly different squarish module. The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, an f/1.7 lens, and OIS paired to a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS for stabilisation. At the front is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Of course, the Note series means an S-Pen stylus, which connects with the phone via Bluetooth Low-Energy and offers all the features that you would expect like Air Commands, taking a picture, controlling multimedia and so on. Rest of the features include a 4,500mAh battery with support for Super Fast charging technology, an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication as well as face unlock. The handset will be offered in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colour options.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.