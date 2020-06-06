Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Gets One UI 2.1 Update in India: All Details Here

Samsung India launched the Galaxy S10 Lite back in January, almost a year after the original Galaxy S10. The company actually offered a solid package in the sub-Rs 40,000 price range competing with the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi and Realme. The handset is now reportedly getting the latest One UI 2.1 update.

Samsung had announced that it would be delaying the release of Android 10 and One UI updates for its smartphones and tablets due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The company now seems to be getting back on track and recently rolled out the Android 10 update for the Galaxy A50. The company has also started pushing out One UI 2.1 in the country for the Galaxy S10 Lite bringing some new software features.

The new firmware version rolling out in India (G770FXXU2BTD2) is the same one that was released for the smartphone in other countries a couple of months ago. Expect features like Quick Share, Music Share, Pro video mode all of which debuted on the Galaxy S20 series. The update should also bring new camera features such as Single Take, My Filters, and nighttime Hyperlapse recording. The security patch, for some weird reason, is from April. Hopefully, the company will roll out a small patch with the latest security update later in the month.

The update is not available over the air (OTA) as of now, but that should happen in the coming few days. If you don’t want to wait, you can download the update for your Galaxy S10 Lite using Samsung’s Smart Switch software.

The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with 8GB of RAM. There is 128GB of internal storage with the option of adding a microSD card of up to 1TB. At the back, there is a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens along with Super Steady OIS for stabilisation. This is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view along with a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens. Other features include a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock. The handset is available in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue colour options.