1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Key Specs, Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Here's What we Know

The Galaxy S10 Lite will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 20, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
Image: OneLeaks

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite is likely to go official in a few weeks. But just before its release, specifications of the smartphone have been leaked in Germany. According to a report, the 'Lite' variant of the S10 could have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with 2400x1080 resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will sport a centered hole-punch, meant for the selfie camera and the handset is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. The SoC will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which will be expandable via a microSD card of up to 1TB.

On the camera front, the new Samsung phone is likely to be equipped with three cameras. The main camera at the back boasts a 48-megapixel primary lens with an f/2.0 aperture and optical image stabiliser (OIS). A 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens of f/2.4 aperture will accompany the primary camera. The phone has a 32-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. According to reports the sensor of the front camera tilts a few degrees in any direction and it can offset hand movements while clicking selfies. As for the software, it will be running on Android 10-based OneUI 2.0.

The S10 Lite will be available in three colours: black, white, and blue. It will be priced at 679.99 Euros (~Rs 54,000). Apart from the above-mentioned features, the new Galaxy phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
