Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Leaked User Manual Reveals New Design, Features

For months, there have been reports and rumours about Samsung’s affordable variant for its Galaxy S10 flagship. The handset, with reported model number SM-G770F, has been touted as the Galaxy S10 Lite. With new hints and leaks about the upcoming handset still making rounds every now and then, the latest in line is a leaked user manual of the Galaxy S10 Lite, revealing some major features as well as the handset’s design. The user manual, originally in Portuguese, has hinted at a possible design change in the new device.

The images displayed in the manual indicate that the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a center aligned punch hole for the front camera. The handset will also include hardware buttons placed on the right side of the frame. The design is somewhat similar to what we have seen in the recently launched Galaxy A51. The phone also has a rear triple camera system, positioned vertically, similar to the Galaxy Note 10/10+.

As we reported earlier, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with 2400x1080 resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which will be expandable via microSD cards of up to 1TB.

The rear triple camera system might include a 48-megapixel primary lens with an f/2.0 aperture and optical image stabilizer (OIS), along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens of f/2.4 aperture. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S10 Lite at CES 2020 in January.

