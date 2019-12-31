Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Leaked User Manual Reveals New Design, Features

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will most likely have center aligned punch-hole selfie camera, and a rear triple camera system positioned vertically.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Leaked User Manual Reveals New Design, Features
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (Image Source: 91 Mobiles/OnLeaks)

For months, there have been reports and rumours about Samsung’s affordable variant for its Galaxy S10 flagship. The handset, with reported model number SM-G770F, has been touted as the Galaxy S10 Lite. With new hints and leaks about the upcoming handset still making rounds every now and then, the latest in line is a leaked user manual of the Galaxy S10 Lite, revealing some major features as well as the handset’s design. The user manual, originally in Portuguese, has hinted at a possible design change in the new device.

The images displayed in the manual indicate that the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a center aligned punch hole for the front camera. The handset will also include hardware buttons placed on the right side of the frame. The design is somewhat similar to what we have seen in the recently launched Galaxy A51. The phone also has a rear triple camera system, positioned vertically, similar to the Galaxy Note 10/10+.

As we reported earlier, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with 2400x1080 resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which will be expandable via microSD cards of up to 1TB.

The rear triple camera system might include a 48-megapixel primary lens with an f/2.0 aperture and optical image stabilizer (OIS), along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens of f/2.4 aperture. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S10 Lite at CES 2020 in January.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram