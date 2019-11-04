Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Might Come Up With a 4,370mAh Battery

In March 2019, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10-series. With Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10e in the series so far, the Korean tech giant is expected to come up with the newest addition soon. The new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is rumoured to be the next phone in the lineup. If reports are to be believed, the new phone is adding as many stars to its performance as it can. Recently, Geekbench revealed that the specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, dubbed as model number SM-G770F. The report suggested that the phone sports a Snapdragon 855 SoC processor, 8GB RAM and Android 10.

Now a new listing has been making rounds confirming the battery size. According to Brazil’s telecommunications agency Anatel, the tech giant will be adding a large battery pack and is expected to sport a 4,370 mAh battery. The device revealed on Brazil’s certification website Anatel indicates at model number SM-G770F/DS, which is speculated to be the model number for the Galaxy S10 Lite. Earlier, there have been rumours that pointed at the phone’s support for 45W fast charging.

While Samsung hasn’t revealed any official information and is keeping everything under the wraps, the leaks indicate a probable release in the near future. The phone is also speculated to have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, along with 48-megapixel triple camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

