Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Now Receiving Stable Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update in India

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 via an over-the-air (OTA) update. The software update is said to be available to users in India as well as in Spain. As expected, the smartphone is adding refreshed UI elements, an improved system with a dynamic lock screen, among many more. The update also carries the December 2020 Android security patch. Notably, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus that started testing the One UI 3.0 beta over the last few months, are yet to receive the new software version.

Samsung has not yet shared the official changelog of the update for Galaxy S10 Lite, though several users have posted the screenshot on Samsung community forum. As per the details, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update comes with the firmware version G770FXXU3DTL1. In terms of features, the software update carries an improved quick panel, notifications panel, settings, and more. Similarly, users are also getting more controls over their personal data shared with apps as a part of the Android 11 update. If there's an app that the user has not used in a while, there's a permissions auto‑reset feature that will automatically block access to mic or camera until the user opens the app again. Readers can find more information about the One UI 3.0 features here.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users will get a notification when the OTA update is available on the smartphone. They can also check its availability manually by going to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install the update. As mentioned the update also brings the December 2020 Android security patch. The software update has a file size of 2,053.34MB. The Galaxy S10 Lite (8GB + 128GB) is currently retailing at Rs 36,099 in India. Over the past few months, more Samsung premium phones started receiving the stable One UI 3.0 version. Last week, the newly launched Galaxy S20 FE received the update as well.