Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Receiving New Update With November 2020 Security Patch, General Bug Fixes

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is receiving a new update that brings the November 2020 Android security patch. According to SamMobile, the software update is rolling out in Spain, although users in other countries are expected to receive it in the coming weeks. According to the official changelog, the new update does not bring any new features to the table except for some general bug fixes and system improvements. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite received the One UI 2.1 based on Android 10 in early June this year.

The latest update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with firmware version G770FXXS3CTJ3 (SM-G770F) in Spain. It should be noted that update does not upgrade the One UI 2.1 to the latest One UI 2.5. Users can check its availability manually by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. The Galaxy S10 Lite is also eligible to receive the Android 11-based One UI 3.0; however, the exact time for the update is currently unclear. Notably, Samsung had earlier mentioned that Samsung Galaxy S10 phones and beyond would receive new Android versions for three years after launch. The Galaxy S10 Lite was a launched in January this year, and its India price starts at Rs 36,099 for the 8GB + 128GB model while the 8GB + 512GB variant costs Rs 45,999.

Last month, Samsung started rolling out One UI 2.5 update on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Samsung budget smartphones like Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M21 also started receiving the latest software iteration. Samsung Galaxy S10 series including the Galaxy S10 Lite is also slated to receive the Android 10-based One UI 2.5 in the near future. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in India features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery and a triple camera setup on the back that houses a 48-megapixel main camera.