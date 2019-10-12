Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S10 'Lite' Rumoured to be in Works, Launch Details Awaited

It is not clear as yet how Samsung aims to make the Galaxy S10 Lite different from the already existent Galaxy S10e.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
The Samsung Galaxy S10. (Representative image)
The Samsung Galaxy S10. (Representative image)

Samsung is planning to come up with a new variant of Galaxy S10 which could be the Galaxy S10 Lite and would be affordable as well. The Galaxy S10 Lite is rumoured to feature 45W fast charging and Snapdargon 855 chipset, similarly to the Galaxy A91. In addition, it will have an 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens and 5MP depth sensor, GSMArena reported on Friday.

If the Galaxy S10e and S10 Lite end up sharing specs, then the latter would be better than or equal to the Galaxy S10e. The front-facing snapper is supposed to be 32MP. Interestingly enough, a solid 4,500 mAh battery is expected to power up the device supporting 45W fast charging. The display should be 6.7-inch with Full HD+ resolution, the report added.

It is not clear right now as to how will the Galaxy S10 Lite fit into the lineup. Samsung's flagship lineup has seen sales and interest around it die down of late, and the possible launch of a low-cost Galaxy S10 device may help the company reignite some interest around its flagship smartphones.

(With inputs from IANS)

