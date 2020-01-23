Take the pledge to vote

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 Launched in India: Price, Features and More

After bringing the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung has now introduced the Galaxy S10 Lite in India.

January 23, 2020
A day after launching the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung has now brought the Galaxy S10 Lite to India. The company first showcased the two 'Lite' versions of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 earlier this month, both having similar looking designs and some common features. The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a triple rear camera along with a Super AMOLED Infinity-O panel.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications

The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. This is very similar to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite as both feature similar dimensions, a centrally-positioned hole-punch for the front camera, and slim bezels. The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with 8GB of RAM. Samsung hasn't announced the 6GB RAM variant in India. There is 128GB of internal storage with the option of adding a microSD card of up to 1TB.

At the back, there is a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens along with Super Steady OIS for stabilisation. This is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view along with a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens. Other features include a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock. Samsung will be offering the handset in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue colour options.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy S10 Lite is priced at Rs 39,999. Consumers can pre-booking the handset starting January 23 till February 3 via Flipkart, Samsung.com and leading retail stores. Customers pre-booking the handset get a one-time screen replacement at Rs 1,999 covering accidental screen damage within 1 year of purchase. There is also an additional Rs 3,000 cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Cards. The handset will be going on sale from February 4.

