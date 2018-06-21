English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy S10 Photo Leak Shows All Screen Display
The Galaxy S10 will mostly likely be headlined by an all-new Infinity Display that features an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93% .
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. (Representative Image, Photo: News18.com)
Noted leaker Ice Universe has revealed images of what may just be the Galaxy S10. Although Ice Universe has not explicitly said so but used the keyword ‘beyond’ instead. It is up for debate that this may very well be the next Samsung flagship, it can be deduced that this maybe a part of design process. With the advent of 3D printing, it is possible to create a physical model of a new design in hours.
The bulk of S10 rumours have arrived courtesy of Twitter thanks to Ice Universe once again.
This suggests that the Galaxy S10 will be headlined by an all-new Infinity Display that features an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93% – up from the 83.6% found on the Galaxy S8 and S9.
It also suggests that can almost be considered a given, in light of Samsung’s launch history – that the S10 will pack a new-gen Samsung Exynos chipset in the EMEA region, whilst coming with a Snapdragon 855 SoC in North America. Also, the S10 is tipped to offer support UFS 3.0 – a standard of Univeral Flash Storage (UFS) that’s twice as fast as UFS 2.0 – and 5G mobile connectivity.
The Samsung Galaxy is expected to arrive in Q1 2019, probably around the time Mobile World Congress (MWC) Exhibition.
This may be a design beyond. pic.twitter.com/lViQUsW1Jv— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 20, 2018
