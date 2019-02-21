Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is The Ultimate Flagship Phone?

Samsung has unveiled its newest and much awaited flagships, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e. This S10 pair succeeds last year’s Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, and they are also accompanied by a new Galaxy S10E model. The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are the company’s high-end flagship while the Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, is in some ways an equivalent to the iPhone XR in Apple’s premium lineup. All three phones will be available for pr-eorder starting tomorrow, February 21st in some countries, and they will start shipping on March 8th. The phones do look gorgeous and come with price tags befitting their flagship status. In the US, the S10 and S10 Plus will retail onwards of $899.99 (around Rs 64,000 before taxes and local levies) and $999.99 respectively. The Galaxy S10 Plus is on paper the most powerful Android phone. But it has to contend with Apple's iPhone XS Max with its intense fast A12 processor.The Samsung Galaxy S10+ comes as a larger version of the S10 with a bigger 6.4-inch display, with 19:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. It is powered by the same processor options as the Galaxy S10 including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and the Exynos 9820 This one also comes with two memory configurations including 8GB RAM and a top-end 12GB RAM variant while storage options include 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB all of which are again expandable. The Galaxy S10+ features the same camera setup at the back as the S10 but at the front, you get a dual-camera setup.It also gets a larger a 4,100mAh battery, while rest of the features including wireless charging, the in-display fingerprint sensor, are all here. There is also going to be a special ceramic-finish version available only with the 8GB RAM with 512GB storage configuration. Pricing for the Galaxy S10+ starts at $999.99 which is roughly around Rs 72,000 in India.The successor to the Apple iPhone X, the iPhone XS Max features Apple's all-new 7-nanometer A12 Bionic chip that boasts of being 15% faster than the A11 with 40% lesser battery usage and 50% faster with graphics. The neural engine on the A12 Bionic Chip can compute as many as 5 million computations per second, and that is one of the reasons for the faster Face ID feature, among other artificial intelligence improvements including a smarter Siri through all-new Siri Suggestions.The new iPhone retaisn the design of the older iPhone X, but is larger in size. It feature HDR10 and Dolby Vision high dynamic range options which means users will be able to experience HDR content seamlessly on streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Video. The new A12 Bionic Chip also features a 9 times faster machine learning than before. In terms of optics, the XS Max feature a 12-megapixel Wide-Angle and a 12-megapixel Telephoto lens. Apple iPhone XS and XS Max, however, will now allow you to adjust the depth of field on photos even after clicking the images just like the one on Samsung high-end smartphones.A noteworthy point here is that the iPhone XS Max features the largest ever battery seen on an iPhone to date. The new Apple iPhone also attempt at dual SIM support with a Dual SIM Dual Standby feature that supports one physical and one e-SIM on the phones. The iPhone XS Max retails in India at present around the Rs 1,00,000 price point.