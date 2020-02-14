Samsung Galaxy S10 Prices Slashed in India Ahead of Galaxy S20 Launch

With the unveiling of the new Galaxy S20 series, Samsung has slashed the pricing of the entire S10 series in India. The official Samsung online store is now offering the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy S10+ at much lower prices compared to their launch.

Essentially, the Galaxy S10e is available for Rs 47,900 a discount of Rs 7,100. The Galaxy S10 is selling for a starting price of Rs 54,900 for the 128GB variant which is a discount of Rs 16,100, and Rs 59,900 for the 512GB variant. The Galaxy S10+ is now selling for a starting price of Rs 79,900 (512GB model) which is a discount of Rs 19,100 while the 1TB variant is selling at Rs 88,900.

The price cut does seem interesting as the S10 series still offers a premium experience. Having said that, Samsung also offers the Galaxy S10 Lite as well as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, both priced under Rs 40,000. Sure, they might not be as premium as the original S10 series, but we recently reviewed the S10 Lite and found the handset to be quite good for its price. Specifically compared to the S10e, the new S10 Lite offers a bigger display, bigger battery and faster-charging speeds. The S10e, however, offers a better camera experience and also offers wireless charging,

The company has started teasing the arrival of its new Galaxy S20 series in India which was unveiled a few days back at its Unpacked Event. The new series includes three new models including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

