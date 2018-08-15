English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy S10 Reportedly Getting Triple Camera
2019 marks 10 years since Samsung's first Galaxy phone -- the Samsung i7500 -- which also signalled the brand's entry into the Android smartphone market.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Reportedly Getting Triple Camera (photo for representation, image: News18.com)
A report from ET News (in Korean) leaked the camera setup for the Samsung Galaxy S10, revealing a three-camera setup. 2019 marks 10 years since Samsung's first Galaxy phone -- the Samsung i7500 -- which also signalled the brand's entry into the Android smartphone market. To celebrate the anniversary, Samsung will doubtless want to release a feature-packed Galaxy S10 to impress fans. So far, reports have suggested a triple-cam setup, two selfie cameras and 5G support.
The three-camera rumours seem to be true, but DJ Koh, president of the South Korean tech giant's mobile business told journalists at the Galaxy Note 9 launch that Galaxy S10 won't be the firm's first 5G phone -- another model will take that Honor. Samsung are still determined to be the world's first vendor to launch a foldable smartphone, though.
The company is rumoured to be announcing three Galaxy S10 variants -- two featuring the same screen size – of which only two will get the three-camera setup. According to the report, the main S10+ camera will have a 16MP regular snapper, a 13MP sensor with a telephoto lens, and a third cam equipped with a wide-angle lens and a 12MP sensor.
Furthermore, rumours suggest Samsung want to be the first to introduce a triple setup to a midrange smartphone, through their Galaxy A series, presumably with the A9 (2019). GSM Arena noted that if the South Korean tech giant goes down that road, it will likely unveil the phone with a 32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP configuration. No details are known on when Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S10, Galaxy A (2019) or even the foldable phone, dubbed Galaxy
