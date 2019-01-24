English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ Images Leaked: Are These the Real Deal?

These could be the first proper look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10.

Kunal Khullar | News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
The rumour mill has just churned out yet another leak for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10. A German blog by the name AllAboutSamsung has shared some alleged live photos of the Galaxy S10 and the S10+ in the flesh. By the looks of it, they do look quite convincing.

The devices are said to be prototypes and as you can see the all-new Infinity Display that is covering the entire front with a very tiny chin at the bottom. There are also screen cutouts for a single front-facing camera on the S10 and a dual selfie one for the Plus-variant. Unlike the Galaxy A8s and Huawei’s View 20, the holes for the front-facing cameras are on the right side instead of the left.

As for the rear camera setup, you can see that the modules are identical. Last year Samsung offered a single camera on the S9 while the S9+ featured a dual-camera. It is nice to see that both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will be sharing a triple lens arrangement. Perhaps the Lite or the S10E will come with a dual or even a single camera.

pjimage (7)

Other than that you can see the clean back panel which looks a lot like the Note 9. Good news is that you still get a 3.5mm headphone jack sitting next to a USB Type-C port. The software and the boot-up logos do look unfinished, so that should probably change once the final units are ready to go.

What do you think? Do the photos look legit?

