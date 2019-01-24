English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ Images Leaked: Are These the Real Deal?
These could be the first proper look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10.
The rumour mill has just churned out yet another leak for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10. A German blog by the name AllAboutSamsung has shared some alleged live photos of the Galaxy S10 and the S10+ in the flesh. By the looks of it, they do look quite convincing.
The devices are said to be prototypes and as you can see the all-new Infinity Display that is covering the entire front with a very tiny chin at the bottom. There are also screen cutouts for a single front-facing camera on the S10 and a dual selfie one for the Plus-variant. Unlike the Galaxy A8s and Huawei’s View 20, the holes for the front-facing cameras are on the right side instead of the left.
As for the rear camera setup, you can see that the modules are identical. Last year Samsung offered a single camera on the S9 while the S9+ featured a dual-camera. It is nice to see that both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will be sharing a triple lens arrangement. Perhaps the Lite or the S10E will come with a dual or even a single camera.
Other than that you can see the clean back panel which looks a lot like the Note 9. Good news is that you still get a 3.5mm headphone jack sitting next to a USB Type-C port. The software and the boot-up logos do look unfinished, so that should probably change once the final units are ready to go.
What do you think? Do the photos look legit?
