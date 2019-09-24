Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus Receiving New Software Update Globally

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its flagship Galaxy S10 series in some European countries from September 23. The latest update adds some of Galaxy Note 10’s advanced camera features to the S10 series. The new update brings with it a bunch of features, super steady video stabilization, night mode for selfies, live focus video recording, AR Doodle, link to Windows integration, and DeX for PC support among others. AR Doodle basically lets users enhance their videos with augmented-reality drawings and messages, while live focus video feature lets them apply bokeh effects (including blur, big circle, colour point and glitch) to videos recorded with the front or rear camera.

As mentioned earlier, the update also incorporates support for Samsung DeX for PC. Once users download the app from SamsungDeX.com, they’ll be able to launch Samsung DeX on their PC or Mac simply by connecting their Galaxy S10 to their computer via a USB cable. Link to Windows support allows Galaxy S10 users to wirelessly connect their phone to their Windows 10 PC and easily view its contents, send and receive messages, and sync recent photos directly from their computer.

Jiyoung Mun, an engineer at Samsung Electronics’ Mobile R&D Office, said the Galaxy S10’s update reflects Samsung’s commitment to offering more users access to exceptional innovations. “At Samsung Electronics, we’re constantly exploring ways to offer Galaxy device users the best possible smartphone experience, and this software update is an extension of that commitment,” said Mun. The updates, which require a 1.2GB download, are available as firmware versions G970FXXU3ASIG, G973FXXU3ASIG and G975FXXU3ASIG for the base Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ phones, respectively.

