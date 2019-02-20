Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Launch: Here’s How to Watch The Live Stream

After all the rumours, leaks and speculations, the day has finally come. Samsung is hosting its grand Unpacked event in San Francisco today to unveil the all-new Galaxy S10 series. The company is also expected to announce the highly anticipated folding smartphone which could be called the Galaxy Fold.

To watch the event live, you can tune into the live stream on

Samsung’s official website

at 12.30AM IST.

The launch is scheduled to start at 11AM in San Francisco time which means in India, you can watch the event starting 12.30AM tonight. Like always, the event will be live streamed on the Samsung official website where you can get minute-by-minute details in real-time.From what we know, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series will include a total of three variants including the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ and a cheaper version called the Galaxy S10e with a 5.8-inch display. There is a high-possibility that the company will also give more details around its unique foldable smartphone which was teased last year at the Samsung Developer Conference.The Galaxy S10 is expected to come with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options and in four colour variants- Black, Green, White, and Blue. Pricing should start at EUR 899 (Rs 73,500 approx) and there is a rumour that a high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage will also be announced with a price tag of EUR 1,149 (Rs 93,500 approx).The larger and more premium, Galaxy S10+ will come in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at EUR 999 ( Rs 80,000 approx) in Black, Green, White, and Blue colour options. There similarly, the 8GB RAM + 512GB model will go on to be priced at EUR 1,249 (Rs 1,02,500 approx). A special super high-end variant of the Galaxy S10+ is also speculated to feature 12GB RAM with 1TB storage. It will be offered in special Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options, with a price tag of EUR 1,499 ( Rs 1,20,000 approx).The Galaxy S10e, which will be a more affordable option, and an expected competitor for the iPhone XR, is rumoured to be priced at EUR 749 (Rs 60,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is expected to come in Canary Yellow, Prism Black, Green, and White colour options.