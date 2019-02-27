Samsung Galaxy 'S10' Series to Hit Stores on March 6: Here Are The Details

Samsung will launch the new "Galaxy S10" smartphones in India on March 6. The flagship series is likely to be launched by DJ Koh, Samsung's Head Mobile Business, the company said on Tuesday. Last week, Samsung India opened pre-booking for the Galaxy 'S10' series smartphones, starting from Rs 55,900. The 1TB Galaxy S10+ smartphone will be available for Rs 1,17,900, 512GB and 128GB storage variants will be priced Rs 91,900 and Rs 73,900, respectively.Priced at Rs 84,900, the 512GB variant of Galaxy S10 will be available in prism white colour, whereas the 128GB variant will cost Rs 66,900 in prism black, prism white and prism blue colours. The cheapest of the lot, Galaxy S10e comes with 128GB storage variant in prism black and prism white colours for Rs 55,900, the company announced.The new Galaxy 'S' line has cinematic infinity-O display, versatile pro-grade camera, wireless "PowerShare" and in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner (only on Galaxy S10+/S10). Samsung unveiled the "S10" series alongside the first-ever foldable smartphone "Galaxy Fold" at San Francisco earlier in February.