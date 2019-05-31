Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch

The latest software update for Samsung Galaxy S10 also brings Live Focus to the telephoto camera of the Galaxy S10 series, along with other, general stability improvements.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
The latest software update for Samsung Galaxy S10 also brings Live Focus to the telephoto camera of the Galaxy S10 series, along with other, general stability improvements.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 series is receiving a new update that brings with itself Google's Android security patch for May, among other updates issued by Samsung. Among the most notable points in the changelog, the cameras are the most changed factor in the update, with the Samsung Night Mode being added to the wide angle camera, and the Live Focus feature now being added to telephoto modules as well.

Samsung has also introduced general improvements and updates to its Night Mode for all the three Galaxy S10 devices, which should improve low light photographs on overall terms. The Night Mode update essentially improves the image noise factor, using software to reduce noise or 'grains' in the photos. The second factor, Live Focus, will affect the Galaxy S10 and S10+, with the S10e not featuring a telephoto lens. Now, alongside the standard module, the versatile Live Focus mode will now work with the telephoto lens as well, hence giving users a more wholesome control over all of the cameras onboard the Galaxy S10 and S10+.

Alongside these headlining features, the update also brings general stability and performance improvements for the cameras of all the three Galaxy S10 devices, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. The update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 trio is being rolled out in phases, but reports across the internet state that users of these smartphones should already be receiving this update. If the OTA prompt has not automatically appeared on your phone, be sure to manually access 'System updates' from the Settings menu, to enable the update.
