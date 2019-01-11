English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy S10 to Launch on February 20: Everything You Need to Know
Not only will Samsung be showing off the Galaxy S10 in three flavors next month, but the company will also be unveiling a "fully functional" version of its folding smartphone, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Samsung Galaxy S10 to Launch on February 20: Everything You Need to Know (Image source: Ben Geskin/Twitter)
After months of anticipation, rumors, and unofficially leaked "prototypes", Samsung has finally announced an official release date for the collection, and it's earlier than expected. Instead of debuting the lineup at the Mobile World Congress at the end of February, like speculators have been predicting, the company has actually scheduled a dedicated "Unpacked" event for the launch which will take place on Wednesday, February 20 in San Francisco.
The suspected variants are expected to differ in size and price, though no official specs have surfaced. A special 5G-supported S10 model will likely be unveiled in the springtime, though likewise, we're waiting for confirmation.
The star of the event will certainly be the Galaxy F which unfolds into a small tablet. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the size of the display when unfolded would be seven inches diagonally.
In any case, most -- if not all -- of these questions and speculations will be answered in just over a month's time.
Welcome to the next generation. Galaxy Unpacked on February 20, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/M1Gh0F9Fs5
— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 10, 2019
