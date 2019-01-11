English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S10 to Launch on February 20: Everything You Need to Know

Not only will Samsung be showing off the Galaxy S10 in three flavors next month, but the company will also be unveiling a "fully functional" version of its folding smartphone, according to The Wall Street Journal.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:January 11, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Samsung Galaxy S10 to Launch on February 20: Everything You Need to Know
Samsung Galaxy S10 to Launch on February 20: Everything You Need to Know (Image source: Ben Geskin/Twitter)
Loading...
After months of anticipation, rumors, and unofficially leaked "prototypes", Samsung has finally announced an official release date for the collection, and it's earlier than expected. Instead of debuting the lineup at the Mobile World Congress at the end of February, like speculators have been predicting, the company has actually scheduled a dedicated "Unpacked" event for the launch which will take place on Wednesday, February 20 in San Francisco.



The suspected variants are expected to differ in size and price, though no official specs have surfaced. A special 5G-supported S10 model will likely be unveiled in the springtime, though likewise, we're waiting for confirmation.

The star of the event will certainly be the Galaxy F which unfolds into a small tablet. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the size of the display when unfolded would be seven inches diagonally.

In any case, most -- if not all -- of these questions and speculations will be answered in just over a month's time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram